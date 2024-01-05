Calling all bird enthusiasts: Share your best photos on National Bird Day

Today, the bird is the word, as the famous song goes.

Friday is National Bird Day, where bird lovers around the country bring attention and awareness to the beauty and protection of the feathered creatures.

Whether it’s birds that are pets at home, or watchers who love to go on excursions outdoors to view various species, bird lovers figure to be active throughout the day.

Given that, we want to be a part of it!

Share with us below any photos you have of birds, whether they are pets in a home or out in nature.

Birds come in many shapes, sizes and colors, so let’s brighten up the day by dotting this page with as many photos as possible!

Happy National Bird Day!