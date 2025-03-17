Feelin’ lucky? Here’s where you can find St. Patrick’s Day deals☘️

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and restaurants and businesses in our area are ready to shamrock and roll with some lucky deals. ☘️

The holiday is observed annually on March 17, marking the anniversary of the death of St. Patrick. It came to fruition before the founding of the U.S., with the first parade being held in Manhattan in 1762.

While many celebrated St.Paddy’s Day over the weekend, there’s still time to get in on the fun.

So, make sure you wear green and enjoy these St. Patrick’s Day deals.

7-Eleven

Get $17 off orders $30 and more using the code LUCKY in the 7NOW delivery app on March 17.

Applebee’s

All month long, you can enjoy the Tipsy Leprechaun for $6 or the new Golden Goose cocktail served with a shaker tin for multiple pours.

Burger King

If you’re a Burger King Royal Perks member, you could score a free onion ring of any size with a $1 at participating U.S. restaurants on the chain’s app or website for order ahead on March 17.

Krispy Kreme

Grab your green and head to Krispy Kreme!

Everyone wearing green who visits Krispy Kreme in-shop or via drive-thru can score one free green Original Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

You could also be chosen to win a “Pot of Gold Pass,” which could get you free Original Glazed Doughnuts for a year.

Outback Steakhouse

On March 17, Outback Steakhouse will serve its Bloomin’ Blonde Beer starting at $5.

Plus, the kiddos can get for free from March 17 to 24 with the purchase of an adult entrée. All you need to do is mention “Free Joey Meal” to your server.

Panera

Panera is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with a Pot of Gold sweepstakes. From now until March 21, text the code LUCKY to #31261 for the chance to win a free Panera Mac & Cheese for a year.

On St. Patrick’s Day, MyPanera members can also get $2 off any size Mac & Cheese.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell app users can get free delivery with a $25 purchase on St. Patrick’s Day. The offer is valid once per day per user.