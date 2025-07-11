📷😻 YOUR PHOTOS: See submissions of your purr-fect pets from National Kitten Day

On Thursday, we asked you to send in pictures of your sassy feline friends for National Kitten Day, and the photos you all sent in couldn’t have been more ‘purr-fect.’

On Thursday, we asked you to send in pictures of your sassy feline friends for National Kitten Day, and the photos you all sent couldn’t have been more ‘purr-fect.’

We got a TON of adorable snaps that definitely made our day. (I mean, who doesn’t love looking at cute cat pics?)

Recommended Videos

The Pin It submissions were just too cute not to share, so we thought we’d show them off.

Didn’t get a chance to send pics of your furry friends? No worries! There’s still time to send in your photos for a chance to be featured online and on-air. And even if you’re more of a dog person, we’d love to see your doggos too!

Here’s how to use Pin It: