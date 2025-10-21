Share veteran stories from Southwest, Central Virginia for Veterans Day

Help us honor local heroes by submitting your or a loved one’s military service story ahead of the Virginia's Veterans Day parade.

Veterans Day is a special time to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by those who have served in the U.S. military.

This year, as we lead up to the Virginia’s Veterans Day parade, we want to shine a spotlight on the many veterans from Southwest and Central Virginia by sharing their stories! Our region is home to countless men and women who have dedicated themselves to serving our country. By sharing these stories, we aim to showcase the depth of service within our community and provide a meaningful way to say thank you.

This year. we invite veterans and their families to submit stories about their military service! Submissions can include details about the branch of service, years served, deployments, memorable experiences, and what serving meant to them and their families.

Selected stories will be featured in the weeks leading up to the Virginia’s Veterans Day parade, highlighting the rich history of service in Southwest and Central Virginia. Some submissions will be pulled to create digital exclusive articles, providing an in-depth look at individual veterans and their unique experiences.

Additionally, all submitted stories will be added to an interactive map, allowing the community to explore veteran stories from across the region!

How to use Pin It:

To help share and celebrate these stories, you can submit your story or your loved one’s story via “Pin It”:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video related to your veteran story.

Select “Holidays” as the channel.

Select “Veterans Day” as the category.

Include the story in the description.

Hit submit!

By sharing your story and pinning your memories, you help ensure that the legacy of service in our region is remembered and celebrated this Veterans Day!