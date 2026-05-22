LIST: Memorial Day events honoring fallen heroes in Central, Southwest Virginia

As many take the time to honor the fallen heroes, numerous Memorial Day events will take place in our region.

On Memorial Day, countless Americans in the Commonwealth and across the nation will honor the brave military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

Memorial Day serves as a time for reflection and remembrance, centered around American history and tradition. As many take the time to honor the fallen heroes who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, numerous events will take place in our region as well.

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Here’s a look at events happening in our area to recognize Memorial Day:

When/where: Saturday, May 23 The official start begins at 9:40 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and ends at the Lynchburg Veterans Memorial at 901 Jefferson Street at about 5:45 p.m.

What: The 222-mile convoy will travel across Central Virginia from Richmond to Lynchburg, stopping at military cemeteries and monuments along the way. The event is meant to honor fallen service members lost to suicide.

Dublin | Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery

When: Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

Where: Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 5550 Bagging Plant Road in Dublin

What: The annual ceremony will be held at the state veterans cemetery to honor and remember all men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country from the Revolutionary War 250 years ago to the present day. American flags will be placed at each grave in the cemetery prior to the ceremony. The event is free to attend.

When: Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

Where: National D-Day Memorial in Bedford

What: The National D-Day Memorial will host “Honoring the Fallen: A Memorial Day Observance.” Admission is free until noon. The memorial will feature guest speaker Ami Waldron, a Roanoke native who has lived in Bedford County for the last two decades. She says military service is a significant part of her family’s story. In November 2022, her youngest son, Codey Donahue, an airborne infantryman in the 82nd Airborne, passed away.

Buchanan | American Legion Post 93 Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

Where: Fairview Cemetery at 111 Fairview Street in Buchanan

What: This event will include various activities, such as a performance of the National Anthem and other musical selections by David Austin and Hannah Austin, a presentation of the colors, and a performance of Taps by Lori Wingo. Food and refreshments will be provided at Solomon’s Mission, following the ceremony.

When: Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m.

Where: The Bedford Library at 13641 Moneta Road

What: The American Legion is set to host an event to honor our fallen heroes. Please note that you will need to walk around the building to get to the memorial.

Roanoke | Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 25, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Freedom Plaza, 202 Church Ave

What: The City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council will hold a special Memorial Day ceremony, featuring the presentation of colors by the Roanoke Valley Regional Honor Guard and a wreath laying.

Radford | Opening ceremony for a ‘Tribute to Heroes’ set for Memorial Day

When: Monday, May 25, at 2 p.m.

Where: Glencoe Mansion at 600 Unruh Dr in Radford

What: The ceremony will be the official start of the 2026 season of “A Tribute to Heroes,” and will include remarks from Virginia Delegate Jason Ballard, Virginia DAR District VII Director Karen Finch, Radford Mayor David Horton, City Manager Todd Meredith, and the Reverend Jenene Lewis. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will also include an Honor Salute from Radford VFW Post 776.

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