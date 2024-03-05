Healthwatch: CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines

VIRGINIA – We’re entering a new era of COVID-19 with the CDC officially dropping their five-day isolation guidelines.

Now, if you get the virus, you only need to stay home until you’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication.

We spoke with the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District who said these new guidelines are a sign of how much the virus has changed.

The CDC now looks at the virus like the flu or RDV in terms of isolation guidelines. They also say the change comes as more of the population has some immunity against COVID.

With the new guidelines, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask and limiting close contact with others.