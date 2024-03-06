Healthwatch: Changes coming to next year’s flu shot

VIRGINIA – The FDA is recommending to change next year’s flu shot.

Current flu shots protect against two A strains and two B strains of the virus.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The next vaccines will likely offer protection for just three strains.

Doctors said one of the B strains hasn’t been detected in testing since March 2020.

Experts said COVID-19 is to thank. It’s believed the precautions people took to avoid the Coronavirus finished the strain off.

“I personally think that there’s a lot of opportunity to leverage this ... to rebuild trust within the community, especially those who are vaccine-hesitant. Showing that vaccination isn’t just to put more things in individual’s arms but also to address the current circulating strain,” said Dr. Douglas Badzik with the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

The FDA is now working with flu shot manufacturers to get the strain out of U.S. vaccines in time for the upcoming flu season.