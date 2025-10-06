The Nobel Prize in medicine will be announced Monday, starting this year's awards

FILE - A close-up view of a Nobel Prize medal at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

STOCKHOLM – The 2025 Nobel Prize announcements start Monday with the medicine prize being announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Officially known as the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, the honor has been awarded 115 times to 229 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024.

Recommended Videos

Last year's prize was shared by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics Oct. 13.

The award ceremony will be held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite. He died in 1896.

___

Dazio reported from Berlin.

___

AP Nobel Prizes: https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes