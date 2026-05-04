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Supreme Court restores access to abortion pill mifepristone through telehealth, mail and pharmacies

Mark Sherman And Geoff Mulvihill

Associated Press

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FILE - Mifepristone tablets sit on a table at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Mifepristone tablets sit on a table at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Ames, Iowa, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTONThe Supreme Court on Monday restored broad access to the abortion pill mifepristone, blocking a ruling that had threatened to upend one of the main ways abortion is provided across the nation.

The order signed by Justice Samuel Alito temporarily allows women seeking abortions to obtain the pill at pharmacies or through the mail, without an in-person visit to a doctor.

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Those rules had been in effect for several years until a federal appeals court imposed new restrictions last week.

The majority of abortions in the U.S. are obtained through medications, usually a combination of mifepristone and a second drug, misoprostol. Their availability has blunted the impact of abortion bans that most Republican-led states have started enforcing since a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed for state bans.

Louisiana sued to restrict access to mifepristone, asserting that its availability undermined the ban there.

Some Democratic-led states have laws that seek to give legal protection to those who prescribe the drugs via telehealth to patients in states with bans.

Alito's order will remain in effect for another week while both sides respond and the court more fully considers the issue.

Manufacturers of mifepristone filed emergency appeals asking the Supreme Court to step in.

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Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, N.J.

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Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.