WEIGH IN: Danville’s ordinance for 24/7 alcohol at Caesars Casino

DANVILLE, Va. – A new attraction in Southside is revving up to open, bringing along new, and some controversial, changes.

The Danville City Council voted to expand the sale of alcohol to 24/7 inside Caesar’s Casino on April 5.

This change also allows casino gambling within city limits.

Some council members said they would like to have future discussions about expanding the changes to other businesses in the city, and others think the change could be considered an unfair advantage.

Such changes can impact the community too – some in favor, some not, and some skeptical.

