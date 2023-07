Just in time for National Parks and Recreation Month, we are getting parks and rec fit for the July edition of "Get Fit with Britt

Southwest, Central, and Southside Virginia is a mecca for outdoor activities from biking to hiking to water sports.

We are also blessed with a lot of great parks, including ones with fitness stations to add variety to your workout routine.

Watch to see how you can also incorporate playground equipment into your routine to add more fitness to your day!