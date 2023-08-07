Get Fit with Britt: Why is pickleball the fastest growing sport in America?

It is time to grab a paddle as we dive into what’s described as one of the fastest-growing sports across the United States… PICKLEBALL!

The sport is a blend of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, requires 2 or 4 players, and can be played indoors or outdoors.

Players cite the ease with which beginners can learn to play the game with the sport’s explosion in popularity.

We talked with Judy Bowman, a pickleball ambassador and founder of the Pickleball Ministry, about the sport’s growth, and how the benefits stretch far beyond the court.

Ready…set… let’s get to the court for some pickleball fun!