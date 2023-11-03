🎄POLL: Is it too early to put up the Christmas tree?

Now that Halloween is officially behind us, many Christmas fanatics are taking center stage.

I’m going to be honest here, the holiday season holds a place near and dear to my heart. I mean, what’s not to love? Delicious hot cocoa, corny Hallmark movies and enough Christmas cheer to put even the meanest of grinches in high spirits.

So for me, when the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. on Halloween, it’s officially time for Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

I know, I know - some of you are probably rolling your eyes at me as you read this. But honestly, for those who prefer waiting until at least after Thanksgiving, I respect it - to each their own.

Besides, at the end of the day, people should just do what makes them happy.

Either way though, I wanna hear from you guys. Is it too early for Christmas decorations or are you already rockin’ around the Christmas tree?