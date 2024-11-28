🦃TELL US: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving tradition?

Skip to main content
Tags: Thanksgiving
Every morning, my mom and I wake up bright and early to start preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey, ham, mac and cheese—you name it—all day long, we’re hard at work in the kitchen so that later we can gobble till we wobble.

The Macy’s Day Parade is also another cherished tradition that my family has had since I was a little girl and of course, we can’t forget the dog show--I look forward to it each year.

Then, the Friday after Thanksgiving my family likes to put up their Christmas tree.

We’d love to hear what your favorite Thanksgiving tradition is. Let us know using the form below and we’ll be sure to share them during our newscasts!

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

