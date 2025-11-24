🔒INSIDER | Tell us - What are you most thankful for this year?

Thanksgiving is almost here, and while many of us gear up for some much-needed relaxation and quality time with family, it’s also a time to reflect on what we’re grateful for this year.

Life moves fast, and if we don’t pause to appreciate the little things, we might miss them. Take a moment to consider what you’re thankful for this year. When life is constantly on the move, it’s easy to take even the small things for granted.

Recommended Videos

Using Pin It or the form below, let us know what you’re grateful for, whether that be a family member, a pet or even a roof over your head.

We’ll be sure to share your stories and/or photos during one of our newscasts on Thanksgiving Day.

From our 10 News family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.