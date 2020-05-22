Still haven’t gotten your stimulus check? Some things you can check on in the meantime

Important question: Have you gotten your stimulus check yet?

The IRS started sending payments in April, but many are still waiting for theirs.

In fact, as of late last week, that number was estimated to be as high as 20 million people -- although numbers are changing daily.

A couple things to know:

You likely don’t need to make a phone call to the IRS.

In fact, most people don’t need to take any action, and will automatically receive the payment.

But we get it: Money is likely coming -- as much as $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 for each qualifying child -- and you’re anxious for that day to arrive. It’s understandable, especially considering how many people, by now, have received their payments.

In the meantime, maybe we can help you get to the bottom of things, or at least feel more confident that the payment is en route.

Let’s talk through the tools available to investigate what might be holding up your check, prepaid debit card or direct deposit.

You’re eligible for the Economic Impact Payment, right? Let’s confirm this first.

The amount of money you’re set to receive is based on a few factors: how much you earn, your dependents, and any other federal benefits you might receive, to name a few. Almost everyone is eligible, though.

A few of the exceptions are: People without a valid Social Security number or a student or older dependent who can be claimed on a parent’s return.

Here’s a detailed list you should triple-check just to make sure you’re eligible for the payment, and see how much you should receive.

Hint: Scroll down to EIP Eligibility and General Information, questions one and two: “Who is eligible?” And “Who is not eligible?”

Once you’re certain you’ll receive a payment, check its status.

Go to this link and click the blue button that says “Get My Payment.”

Then enter your personal information on the next screen.

You may need your 2019 return, if filed, and your 2018 return.

Data is updated once per day overnight, so there's no need to check back on this site more than once per day, the IRS says.

The portal will show your payment status, whether it’s been scheduled or if the service can’t yet determine what’s up. This is a great place to start if you’re feeling worried.

The U.S. Postal Service can even send you a notification when your money is coming.

A free service called Informed Delivery might be helpful if you’re tracking that payment diligently.

Here’s how it works: When the USPS runs mail through its automated sorting equipment, it creates a digital image of the front of all letter-size mail, and that includes your stimulus check.

The Informed Delivery program uses this digitally captured information to notify you when each piece of mail is en route.

The service is available to many residential and personal P.O. box addresses, but not businesses. It also won't work for some buildings in which the Postal Service hasn't yet identified each unit, like some apartment buildings.

Check to see if it’s available where you live. Just tap “Sign Up For Free,” follow the prompts and you’ll have your answer.

If you decide you want to move forward with registration, there are a few additional steps: You’ll need to set a username, password and to verify your identity.

It will probably take a few business days for you to start taking full advantage of the service, but once you’re all set, you can download the Informed Delivery app and start to see your mail digitally -- or at least, what’s coming; not the contents of your mail.

For what it’s worth, it seems you’re more likely to receive the money in the mail than in your bank account at this point, because the IRS deadline to provide your direct deposit information passed May 13.

Here are some other links we thought you might find helpful.