GRETNA, Va. - Saturday, family, friends and the community came together to remember Justin Harris 17 years after his death.

His family created the Justin Harris Memorial Fire and Rescue Benefit after he died in a traffic accident in 2002. His two horses in the trailer behind him also died.

All proceeds from the 16th annual event go to the Gretna Fire and Rescue Department.

They've raised more than $89,000 over the past 15 years.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the department all year.