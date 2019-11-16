37ºF

Hokies defeat Georgia Tech in 45-0 win.

Taylor Kelso, Intern

The Virginia Tech Hokies defeated Georgia Tech Saturday in a 45-0 win.

Virginia Tech quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson II scored a total of 21 points for the Hokies.

Other contributers to the win include a touch down by Keshawn King and a touchdown from James Mitchell.

Georgia Tech had two interception during by quarterback James Graham.

They are now bowl eligible.

