Hokies defeat Georgia Tech in 45-0 win.
The Virginia Tech Hokies defeated Georgia Tech Saturday in a 45-0 win.
Virginia Tech quarterbacks, Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson II scored a total of 21 points for the Hokies.
Other contributers to the win include a touch down by Keshawn King and a touchdown from James Mitchell.
Georgia Tech had two interception during by quarterback James Graham.
They are now bowl eligible.
