ROANOKE, Va. – President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act into law on Monday.

PACT is a bipartisan bill that criminalizes acts of animal cruelty, including crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things.

The president is expected to sign the bill at 4:30 p.m., according to his schedule.

These crimes will now be considered federal felonies, allowing authorities to prosecute animal abusers who cross state lines.

The bill also bans animal cruelty recorded on video. Previous laws have banned creating and selling such video, but not the acts of cruelty depicted.

The bill was passed in the House in late October then passed unanimously in the Senate on Nov. 5 before being presented to the president on Nov. 18.

Violations of the PACT Act could result in prison time of up to seven years.