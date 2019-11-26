(This image must be used within the context of the news release it accompanied. Request permission from issuer for other uses.)

BERLIN, N.J. – Another retailer is closings its doors.

Arts and crafts store A.C. Moore will be closing all 145 of its stores, according to its parent company Nicole Crafts.

Up to 40 of those locations will become Michaels.

“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer,” said Anthony Piperno, CEO of A.C. Moore. “Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level.”

Piperno says that specific plans for closing will be shared in the coming weeks.