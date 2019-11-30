American Airlines says they are giving out travel waivers ahead of a big winter storm that’s expected to hit this weekend as millions of holiday travelers head home.

The National Weather Service says rain and snow will sweep through the Midwest on Saturday and then move to the East Coast on Sunday into Monday.

The airline says customers traveling Sunday and Monday on flights to and from New York, Philadelphia and several other cities will receive travel vouchers.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the airline industry with 3.1 million passengers expected.

American Airlines says passengers should check their website for a list of airports affected.