Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 during last full moon of the decade
Baby Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces
O’FALLON, Ill. – A lucy baby was just born in O’Fallon in Illinois.
Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell, of Belleville, IL, welcomed a new baby boy into the world at exactly 12:12 a.m. on 12/12.
Baby Denarius weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and mom and baby are doing wonderfully, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital said.
He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence.
