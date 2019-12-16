Tennessee woman gives birth nine days after learning she’s pregnant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It wasn’t baby Jesus that a Tennessee woman received as an early Christmas present, but rather, baby Wyatt.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Lauren Chalk learned that she was 38 weeks pregnant.

She has polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles.

That’s why she didn’t know she was pregnant.

“Given the history of miscarriages that I had, I would think that I was pregnant before then take pregnancy test and it would be negative so I think that I just would self consciously think well it’s not going to be true anyway,” said Chalk.

Wyatt was born Dec. 2.

Chalk calls her son “the best Christmas gift since Jesus.”