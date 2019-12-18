Fake presents stolen from police department caught on camera

PULLMAN, WA – We’ve all seen videos of porch pirates stealing packages from people’s front doors, but it takes special nerve to steal them from a police station.

Cameras caught one man grab three fake presents from under a police station Christmas tree.

Why was he there, you ask? He was being released from jail.

The 20-year-old college student had been arrested for being drunk while underage.

When he gets outside and realizes one box is empty, one is a tissue box, and one has women’s hygiene products, he throws them down.

Then, the man who picked him up cleaned up the mess -- and put the boxes back outside the police station.

Why the police station had a wrapped box of feminine hygiene products under its tree is anyone’s guess.