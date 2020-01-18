Harry and Meghan will no longer use ‘royal highness’ titles or receive public funds for royal duties

NBC – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use “royal highness” titles and won’t receive public money for their royal duties, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

In addition, the couple will pay back money spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the United Kingdom.

A major refurbishing of the home, which is near Windsor Castle, cost British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds ($3.06 million), according to the royal family’s accounts, which were released in June.

The palace’s announcement Saturday of the arrangement agreed to by Queen Elizabeth II and other royals comes after Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced plans earlier this month to “step back” from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and live a more independent life.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the queen said in a statement Saturday. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

The queen said she hopes that Harry and Meghan will be able “to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”