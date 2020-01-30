Kansas man finds huge snake under couch cushion

ROSE HILL, Kan. – A Kansas man is still baffled after discovering a huge snake...in his couch.

Justin Bailey’s Monday morning got off to a rough start. He was getting ready for work and couldn’t find his keys. He checked his couch thinking they may have slipped down in there.

“So, I reach into the right side, and I feel something. That doesn’t feel right,” Bailey recalls.

He pulled back the cushion to find a six-foot boa constrictor.

“Thankfully, I did not yell or have any visible reaction, but I’m telling you I was panicking on the inside," Bailey says.

That panic caused him to call 911.