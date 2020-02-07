Brawl at Nashville Kroger caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An all-out food fight at a Nashville, Tennessee grocery store was caught on camera Monday.

Amanda Cook was waiting in the check out line at Kroger with her child when the brawl began and a jug of juice flew past her.

“Once the juice started flying, I was like, ‘Oh this is good!’” Cook said.

Cook said the fight began after a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her. She left, then came back into the store with another woman.

“It escalated really quickly,” Cook said.

WSMV reached out to Kroger for comment.

“This was an unfortunate incident. We are working closely with the Metro Police Department and providing them with any information they need. We are unable to comment further on employee matters,” Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads said.

“It was kind funny because no got hurt or anything, but my child is, like, traumatized,” Cook said. “Thank God they didn’t have a gun or knife or something.”