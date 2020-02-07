Search underway for missing 85-year-old Virginia man

MADISON COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing senior in Madison County who they say needs his medication.

85-year-old James “Jimmy” Jenkins, of Brightwood, Virginia, was last seen on Tuesday around 6 p.m. He was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, Jenkins was wearing jeans and a black and white flannel shirt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe Jenkins could be driving his blue 2000 Chevy S10 extended cab pickup truck with Virginia tags ‘JXM-1011.’ They also believe he went to Culpeper on Wednesday and never came home to Madison County.

Anyone with information about Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540-948-5161.