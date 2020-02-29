First coronavirus death in the U.S. happens in Washington state
The announcement came from health officials in Washington state health officials.
According to NBC, Health officials in Washington state said on Saturday a coronavirus patient has died, NBC affiliate KING in Seattle reported.
The death is the first from coronavirus illness COVID-19 in the United States.
The U.S. so far has 66 cases of coronavirus, which includes 9 people who have recovered and four “presumptive” cases, which are those that tested positive in local tests with confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pending.
