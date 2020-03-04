Reward for Evelyn Boswell’s return eclipses $70,000

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Sullivan County’s Police Department is now reporting that the reward for the return of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has exceeded $70,000.

WCYB reports that community members and businesses contributed to the increase in the reward.

Here’s a monetary breakdown of that reward:

Alan Levine - $5,000

Ballad Health - $25,000

Ballad Health Command Staff Safety and Security - $700

Belcher Grady DBA BG Paving - $2,000

Entre Nous Inc., Paul Anderson - $10,000

Express Tanning - $500

Fuller Paving Group - $2,000

Indian Springs Armory - $500

Joan Roberts Jackson - $500

Krazy Gringo’s - $450

Norma Marshall - $150

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy - $1,000

Storage Source One Self-Storage - $2,500

Sullivan County EMS - $1,000

Tommy Boswell Sr. - $10,000

Tommy Boswell Jr. - $10,000

Evelyn was reported missing back on Feb. 18, but some family members had not seen her since Thanksgiving. Her last verified sighting was on Dec. 1.

If you have any information on where Evelyn may be, contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.