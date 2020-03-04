Reward for Evelyn Boswell’s return eclipses $70,000
Her last verified sighting was on December 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Sullivan County’s Police Department is now reporting that the reward for the return of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has exceeded $70,000.
WCYB reports that community members and businesses contributed to the increase in the reward.
Here’s a monetary breakdown of that reward:
- Alan Levine - $5,000
- Ballad Health - $25,000
- Ballad Health Command Staff Safety and Security - $700
- Belcher Grady DBA BG Paving - $2,000
- Entre Nous Inc., Paul Anderson - $10,000
- Express Tanning - $500
- Fuller Paving Group - $2,000
- Indian Springs Armory - $500
- Joan Roberts Jackson - $500
- Krazy Gringo’s - $450
- Norma Marshall - $150
- Sheriff Jeff Cassidy - $1,000
- Storage Source One Self-Storage - $2,500
- Sullivan County EMS - $1,000
- Tommy Boswell Sr. - $10,000
- Tommy Boswell Jr. - $10,000
Evelyn was reported missing back on Feb. 18, but some family members had not seen her since Thanksgiving. Her last verified sighting was on Dec. 1.
If you have any information on where Evelyn may be, contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
