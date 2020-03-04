58ºF

Reward for Evelyn Boswell’s return eclipses $70,000

Her last verified sighting was on December 1

Steffen Bøhn, WSLS

A candlelight vigil was held by a local mother's group for missing toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell on Saturday night, Feb. 22, 2020 in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia. Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing since December, but she was only recently reported promting an Amber Alert to be issued. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Sullivan County’s Police Department is now reporting that the reward for the return of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has exceeded $70,000.

WCYB reports that community members and businesses contributed to the increase in the reward.

Here’s a monetary breakdown of that reward:

  • Alan Levine - $5,000
  • Ballad Health - $25,000
  • Ballad Health Command Staff Safety and Security - $700
  • Belcher Grady DBA BG Paving - $2,000
  • Entre Nous Inc., Paul Anderson - $10,000
  • Express Tanning - $500
  • Fuller Paving Group - $2,000
  • Indian Springs Armory - $500
  • Joan Roberts Jackson - $500
  • Krazy Gringo’s - $450
  • Norma Marshall - $150
  • Sheriff Jeff Cassidy - $1,000
  • Storage Source One Self-Storage - $2,500
  • Sullivan County EMS - $1,000
  • Tommy Boswell Sr. - $10,000
  • Tommy Boswell Jr. - $10,000

Evelyn was reported missing back on Feb. 18, but some family members had not seen her since Thanksgiving. Her last verified sighting was on Dec. 1.

If you have any information on where Evelyn may be, contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

