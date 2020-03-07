New York cases jump to 76, governor declares emergency

NBC New – The number of New York cases of coronavirus jumped to 76, marking a 72 percent increase over the number of cases on Friday. In China, a hotel used for quarantining people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed, trapping dozens of people.

A total of 17 people have now died across the U.S., and hundreds of cases have been confirmed.

Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have been infected, according to John Hopkins University and health experts are continuing to urge people to practice preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid COVID-19.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.