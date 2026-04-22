Gov. Spanberger signs bills aimed at improving maternal healthcare

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Spanberger’s office announced Wednesday that the governor signed a package of bipartisan legislation, commonly known as the Momnibus, to improve and expand healthcare coverage for Virginia mothers and families.

According to officials, Spanberger was joined by bill patrons and General Assembly leadership in Richmond as she signed bills to expand care for high-risk mothers, increase access to maternal mental health care screenings and enhance the tracking and reporting of unexpected, life-threatening complications during pregnancy.

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“No mother should have to fear dying during or after childbirth, and no family should have to endure the pain of losing a mother to an avoidable death. Today, we are taking decisive action to make sure more women across Virginia can get the care they need at all stages of pregnancy,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate compared to any other high-income country, and we know Black women are at far greater risk than the rest of our neighbors. I am deeply grateful for the years of work by leaders in the General Assembly to address these challenges, and I am proud to sign this legislation into law to protect Virginia mothers.

“These new laws make sure mothers can get the care they deserve and children have the best start in life,” said Senator L. Louise Lucas, Co-Chair, Virginia Black Maternal Health Caucus. “Too many mothers, especially Black mothers, are facing life-threatening and high-risk childbirth. Virginia’s maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the nation. By getting this legislation signed into law, we are fulfilling a moral duty today to protect mothers and their children from harm.”

“Last year, we said Virginia would no longer accept the status quo when it comes to maternal health — and we meant it. Today, with the signing of Momnibus Act II, we’re building on that promise and taking the next step to protect mothers and babies across the Commonwealth,” said Speaker Don Scott, Co-Chair, Virginia Black Maternal Health Caucus.“This legislative package will expand access to care and strengthen support for mothers when they need it most. Virginia is setting the standard for the nation — and we will keep pushing forward until every mother is safe, every baby is healthy, and every family has the support they deserve.”

Governor Spanberger signed the following bills to improve and expand healthcare coverage for Virginia mothers and families: