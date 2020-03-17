How clean is your makeup? You may be surprised at what researchers found

When is the last time you replaced your makeup? Chances are, longer than what you may initially think.

Researchers from Aston University examined beauty products, from mascara to eyeliner to lipstick, and found a shocking percent of all products donated for the study were contaminated with the bacteria known to cause staph infections.

The number one culprit? Makeup sponges and blenders. These are most susceptible to new bacteria, often left damp after each use. Even worse, 60% of consumers admit using them even after dropping them on the floor, and over 90% have never cleaned these products.

So what can you do?

Wash all brushes every two weeks and dry them thoroughly.

According to Good Housekeeping, even well-maintained cosmetic brushes that are cleaned regularly should be replaced every three months, or sooner if they shed bristles, become discolored, or have an unusual smell.

Check expiration dates.

Repeated use of expired makeup can increase the chance of bacterial growth, which can cause infection.

Depending on the type, trash your makeup every 3 months to two years.

The FDA warns against keeping cosmetics for too long, citing a veritable cornucopia of ick factors like bacteria, mold, and yeast. The FDA notes that manufacturers usually recommend discarding mascara two to four months after purchase and says all eye-area cosmetics have shelf lives shorter than that of other makeup

Cosmetic manufacturers aren't required to put use-by dates on products but Good Housekeeping shares some best practices. They say three months for liquid eyeliners, six months for cream eye shadows; and two years for pencil eyeliners and powder eye shadows. Liquid face makeup should go after six months, but you can hang onto dry powders for two years. They give two years to lipstick and gloss and at least that for lipliner.

As for skincare, plan on six months, or a year for products in pump bottles. Their tip: Keep your beauty regimen out of the bathroom where heat can speed up the bacterial and fungal growth. A linen closet is a better place to stash that cosmetic bag.

Use 70% rubbing alcohol to spray down shadows and powders.

Don’t store makeup in the bathroom! Not only can the humidity from shower steam breed mold, but bacteria particles in the air can leap from your toilet to your products!

Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before applying your makeup, and don’t use your finger as a brush. One time use cotton swabs are a great option, especially for eye shadow, and to keep your eyes free from old germs. When in doubt, throw it out.