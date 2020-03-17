Much of NC’s Outer Banks closing to visitors to prevent coronavirus spread

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Tourists can no longer visit a large chunk of North Carolina’s Outer Banks because of coronavirus concerns.

The Dare County Control Group announced Tuesday that it is restricting all visitor access to the county, which makes up a large portion of the Outer Banks.

“These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts, however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19,” according to the county’s statement.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

There are now checkpoints at entry points to Dare County and no visitors will be allowed access, according to county government.

Entry guidelines are broken down for permanent residents, non-resident property owners and non-resident employees of Dare County businesses at www.darenc.com/entry.