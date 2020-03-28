Stimulus check won’t be in the mail for Americans owing child support
But back taxes or late student loan payments don’t disqualify people from getting the full amount they’re eligible for
The coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress on Friday includes direct cash payments to help people through the crisis — but one red flag that can cost otherwise eligible Americans money is owing past due child support, according to KNSD.
Owing back taxes or other debt to the government is not a problem, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Finance Committee and a key author of the bill.
