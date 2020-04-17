Kroger to start accepting SNAP benefits for pickup orders

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Tuesday, local Kroger stores will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with pickup orders.

EBT card customers can complete their purchase via a mobile point-of-sale system. They can use a credit or debit card for any remaining balance or items that are ineligible with SNAP.

Kroger has also waived the pickup fee for all orders, which is usually $4.95, with no minimum purchase required.

This capability will be offered starting Tuesday at all locations in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region, which is based in Roanoke and includes more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.