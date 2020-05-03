Invasive ‘Murder Hornet’ spotted in the U. S.

WASHINGTON – “Murder Hornets” are now in the United States.

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species.

They have been found in the United States for the first time.

Researchers have nicknamed it the “Murder Hornet” because its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.

They are also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

The hornets are more than two inches long and have reportedly been attacking bee hives in Washington State.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U. S.