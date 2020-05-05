54ºF

Kroger to enforce purchase limits for chicken, pork

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart's shoppers - most of whom work as independent contractors - would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
ROANOKE, Va. – Next time you go to your local Kroger, you’ll be limited on how much meat you can buy.

Customers can only buy two chicken products and two pork products, according to Kroger.

Below is the full statement from Kroger on the limits:

"There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. We feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers.

At this time, we have added purchase limits on chicken and fresh pork, and customers are being limited to two pork items and two chicken items. We are monitoring conditions and the supply chain daily for changes.

We are asking our customers to shop responsibly and purchase only what they need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily.“

