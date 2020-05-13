University of Florida student arrested after threatening mass shooting at Virginia Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Fl. – A Florida college student is in jail after threatening to commit a violent “massacre” at Virginia Tech, according to The Independent Florida Alligator, the school newspaper at the University of Florida.

The Alligator reported that 36-year-old James Kelly, a UF business finance student living in Bowling Green, Florida, was arrested on Monday for written threats to “kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism”, according to an arrest report from the department.

Kelly drafted a manifesto, instructing one of the Alligator’s reporters to change an article written about him, and if the reporter didn’t oblige, Kelly threatened that he would “...gladly blame you for the needless deaths of all future VT students,” according to the Alligator.

Kelly has a “history” of harassment and violent threats, including online threats to rape UF students, according to the Alligator. The paper reported that he was under a code of conduct investigation for harassment, endangering behavior and sexual harassment.

In his manifesto, Kelly stated that he’s a “prophet from God” and is determined to “become a terrorist and die for this cause,” according to the Alligator. He allegedly demanded the release of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooter’s manifesto.

Kelly also had been banned from all UF properties and anyone who saw him on campus was asked to immediately call police, according to a bulletin released by the university’s police department in February 2018.

Kelly is being held at the Hardee County Jail on $5,000 bond.

10 News reached out to Virginia Tech for a statement Tuesday night and is waiting to hear back.