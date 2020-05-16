Pandemic wine sales skyrocket

Wine sales amid the coronavirus pandemic are way up.

Catalina, a data firm that tracks shopping trends, found strong gains across the wine category in both grocery and drug stores.

Total dollar sales are up nearly 40% for the 10 week period beginning February 23rd through May 2nd.

The number of wine buyers increased by 16%.

Nearly half of wine buyers made a repeat purchase during that 10-week period.

Afternoon sales have also spiked at convenience stores as the virtual happy hour has become increasingly popular during stay-at-home orders.