Senior alert issued for missing 75-year-old man out of Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on Monday night for a missing 75-year-old man out of Fairfax County.

Michael Leonard Delaney was last seen on May 10 just after 9 p.m. when he was recorded on surveillance cameras leaving Reston Hospital.

Delaney was admitted to the hospital for a fall and possible stroke. State police said Delaney suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Delaney is six feet, three inches tall, weighs 175-180 pounds and has blue eyes with grey and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a yellow hospital gown with dark shoes and dark frame eyeglasses. Police said he is possibly wearing his wedding band, his high school ring, and a black watch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.