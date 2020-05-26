76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

News

Gov. Northam denies Richmond’s request to keep churches, salons closed

Associated Press

Tags: Coronavirus, Richmond
Virginia House passes assault weapon restrictions bill
Virginia House passes assault weapon restrictions bill (WSLS)

RICHMOND, Va. – On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam rejected a request from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to mandate that the city’s churches, barber shops and hair salons stay closed when the city begins its gradual reopening Friday.

The governor previously allowed Richmond, northern Virginia and Accomack County on the Eastern Shore to delay reopening with the rest of the state.

Northam said in a letter sent Tuesday afternoon that the state’s guidelines for Richmond’s reopening should “operate under the same provisions that will apply to all 138 Virginia localities.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.