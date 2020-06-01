President Trump authorizes US military to respond to riots, looting nationwide

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump just announced that he’s authorized U.S. troops to help curb violence in cities with rioting and looting.

The president addressed the nation shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Earlier Monday, the president tweeted his support to having military respond to the violence across the country.

“I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding American citizens, including your Second Amendment rights,” said Trump.

The president said the 7 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C. will be strictly enforced.

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily-armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property,” said Trump.

Listen to what the president said:

