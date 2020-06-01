72ºF

WATCH: President Donald Trump to give ‘update on the Federal Response’

President expected to make a statement at 6:30 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Donald Trump, Protests
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – The president tweeted Monday evening that he will be providing an “update on the Federal Response.”

NBC News is reporting that Trump is considering a move to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy U.S. troops within the country.

It would be the first time the act to deploy U.S. troops was invoked since the 1992 Rodney King protests.

