WATCH: President Donald Trump to give ‘update on the Federal Response’

WASHINGTON – The president tweeted Monday evening that he will be providing an “update on the Federal Response.”

NBC News is reporting that Trump is considering a move to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy U.S. troops within the country.

It would be the first time the act to deploy U.S. troops was invoked since the 1992 Rodney King protests.