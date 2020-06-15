Petition wants Dolly Parton statues to replace Tennessee’s Confederate ones

ROANOKE, Va. – Tennessee is home to many Confederate statues; however, someone has put out a petition to change that.

Rather than honor Confederate soldiers, a new petition is asking to have statues of country music superstar Dolly Parton replace the existing statues.

The petition, started by Alex Parsons, was launched four days ago and already has more than 8,000 signatures.

According to The Tennessean, there are about 70 Confederate statues in the Volunteer State.

Here’s the description Parsons wrote up for the petition:

"Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers. History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.

Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better. From the Dollywood foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars she has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers, Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away.

Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together."