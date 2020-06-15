Supreme Court rules gay workers protected from job discrimination

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers.

A ruling on transgender people is expected soon.

