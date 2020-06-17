33 cases of coronavirus linked to church in Greenbrier County, West Virginia

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.V. – Cases of COVID-19 linked to a church in Greenbrier County, West Virginia continue to grow.

As of Tuesday, there were 33 cases tied to Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg, which is five more than were reported Monday, according to the Greenbrier County Health Department.

The department said they are still waiting on test results from samples taken on Sunday and Monday, so that number could continue to grow.

Health officials said community spread could become a factor. They are urging everyone in the area to wear masks and practice social distancing.