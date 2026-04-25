Two traffic stops lead to one arrest in Rockbridge County drug bust

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – One woman was arrested after two traffic stops in which various quantities of methamphetamine were found, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they, along with Special Agents with the James River Regional Drug Task Force, initiated a traffic stop in the 4400 block of South Lee Highway on Feb. 7. During the stop, a K-9 alerted law enforcement to the presence of illegal drugs. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of around 30 grams of methamphetamine.

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The driver of the vehicle was identified as 45-year-old Jessica Broughman. Charges were deferred pending analysis of the drugs by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

Authorities said they initiated another traffic stop on Broughman on April 19 near Interstate 81, Exit 156. Again, a K-9 alerted law enforcement to the presence of illegal drugs, which law enforcement later found to be another 13.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Broughman was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. She was taken to the Botetourt County Jail on a secure bond.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.