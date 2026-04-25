Volunteers with Renovation Alliance build five full wheelchair ramps for greater accessibility

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was a special day for seniors and those with mobility issues.

Community members in Roanoke, including our own John Carlin, gathered at the Build Smart Institute to help build wheelchair-accessible ramps for those having trouble entering and exiting their homes.

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Since 1999, the Renovation Alliance has helped to rebuild safe and healthy homes for people in need in the Roanoke Valley for free - with the help of volunteers and donations from the community. On Saturday, five full wheelchair ramps were able to be constructed in just under two hours.

“We have a lot of people that are trying to age in place and our social safety net isn’t what it used to be. So, nonprofits that are able to bring the community together to provide ramp access to help our aging neighbors ... We’re just so thankful to have an amazing nonprofit right here in Roanoke.” Danny Clawson, candidate for Roanoke City Council

You can find more information on the renovation alliance here.