State Fair of West Virginia canceled due to coronavirus

LEWISBURG, W.V. – The State Fair of West Virginia has been canceled for the first time since World War II due to coronavirus.

“When we first discussed moving forward with the 2020 State Fair, we knew it was a fluid situation that could change quickly,” said state fair CEO Kelly Collins. “Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases surged only hours after our initial announcement. After speaking with local and state health officials as well as community members, it was a hard decision, but the right decision to cancel.”

Leaders say the initial decision to open the state fair was based on guidelines from local and state health officials and a low number of coronavirus cases.

“We understood the situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly. It’s difficult to make this decision knowing the financial impact the State Fair has to our state and community,” said Board Chair Ralph Warren.

Officials say they are working on rescheduling concerts for 2021, and announcements will be made in the coming days on how ticket holders can get refunds or roll tickets over.

The 2021 state fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-21